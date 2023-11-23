Hartlepool United confirm that 'pointless' ban on Hartlepool Mail is to continue

Hartlepool United have informed the Hartlepool Mail that our ban from the club’s ground and training facilities remains in force.

The Mail was barred from covering home matches and press conferences following the club’s relegation to the non-league pyramid at the end of last season.

While we were asked not to disclose the contents of their letter outlining the ban, we believe Pools have failed to provide concrete evidence to justify their decision.

Now club chairman Raj Singh, who is attempting to sell the club, has confirmed that the ban continues.

Hartlepool United have confirmed that the Hartlepool Mail remains banned from its home games and press conferences.

It does not prevent us from attending away matches in person or from covering home games via other means.

Mail editor Gavin Ledwith said: "We have remained in dialogue with the club since this pointless ban was confirmed following their relegation to the National League.

"It is important to stress that discussions have been cordial and that everyone connected with Pools are friendly when they meet our staff at away games.

"But it is also clear from my latest conversation with Mr Singh that the ban will remain for the foreseeable future.

Hartlepool Mail editor Gavin Ledwith.

"Their latest gripe appears to be that we didn’t publish what they considered to be a positive story as quickly as they thought we should have done.

"That seems odd given that we held back briefly on publishing a similar story months ago after they suggested its publication wouldn’t help our chances of getting back in the ground.

"Our genuine attempt to co-operate with them on that occasion didn’t work so we will have to think carefully about holding back again in similar circumstances.”

Mr Ledwith added: “Everyone is a loser if this ban continues. The Mail, the club, their advertisers and sponsors, who are deprived of publicity through our photos and videos, and most of all the fans.

"It shows that the appetite on the terraces for Pools to succeed remains even after relegation.

"Surely it is in everyone’s interests if we can magnify that enthusiasm at both home and away games?

"Who knows? The more publicity Pools get then the quicker Mr Singh might be able to sell the club to the right buyer.”

Pools have declined an opportunity to contribute to this article.