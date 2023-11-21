Motorist bailed following death of driver in collision on Hartlepool's A689

A motorist arrested following a fatal collision between two vehicles has been bailed while police investigations continue.

The 22-year-old man, who is said by police to have been the driver of a blue VW Golf, was detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the death of a 24-year-old driver last Friday night.

The collision occurred on the A689 Stockton Road heading out of Hartlepool, near to Wyverne Court and the Travellers Rest pub, at around 10.15pm.

Cleveland Police have now said in a new statement: “A 22-year-old man arrested following a two-vehicle collision in Hartlepool on Friday evening (17th November) has been bailed whilst inquiries continue.

The scene of the fatal collision on the A689, near Wyverne Court, Hartlepool, on Friday, November 17. Picture by FRANK REID.

“A 24-year-old man driving a dark blue Audi S3 sadly died following the collision which took place on the A689 around 10.15pm near to the Travellers Rest pub.

“The family of the man is being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

The identity of the dead man has still to be publicly confirmed and in inquest is expected to open shortly at Teesside Coroners’ Court.

A wall and railings next to Wyverne Court were damaged by the collision.

Cleveland Police added in their latest statement: “Police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to call 101, quoting SE23228265.”