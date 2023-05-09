Supporters watched the already relegated team earn a deserved draw in a valiant display against high-flying Stockport County while many added to the atmosphere by joining in the annual fancy dress tradition.

Check shirts, cowboy hats and ponchos were the order of the day for a good number of fans who travelled to the match on coaches laid on by the Hartlepool United Supporters Association.

Association secretary Pauline McSweenie, who joined in with the theme, said of the game: “It was a very positive note to finish on.

Hartlepool fans cheer the team at full time after Monday's match at Stockport County. Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News

"It was a good game and they played well. I don’t think anyone let us down.

"They saved the best till last I think.”

Pauline was also pleased at the number of fans joining in the fancy dress.

In the past, fans have stood out dressed in all sorts of colourful costumes from medieval knights, mime artists and Star Wars stormtroopers, to Thunderbirds, clowns and most memorably Smurfs.

Pauline McSweenie arrests Winnie Atkinson as they wait for their coach to Hartlepool United's last game of the season at Stockport County. Picture by FRANK REID

The supporters group came up with this year’s theme after the usual organisers decided not to for a variety of reasons.

Pauline added: “Winnie Atkinson was the one who came up with the cowboys.

"We’re just pleased so many joined in. A lot of other people turned up as well and did fancy dress which is great.

"It just adds to the atmosphere.”

A total of 584 Hartlepool fans were at the game, which was televised and saw Stockport, now managed by former Pools boss Dave Challinor, finish in the play-offs.

Hartlepool keeper Ben Killip pulled off a string of saves to deny Stockport including a late penalty.

Pauline said he was “outstanding” adding: “It was a full team performance.”

Hartlepool now face life in the Vanamara National League, just two seasons after winning promotion to the English Football League.

But Pauline was boosted by Monday’s performance adding: “We’ve got that as a stepping stone to go into non league and build from there.

