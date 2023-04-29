Hartlepool United relegated to the National League despite beating Barrow 3-1

While Jack Hamilton, Jamie Sterry and Connor Jennings goals gave John Askey’s side victory today, the damage was inflicted a week ago when Crawley won 2-0 at the Suit Direct Stadium .

They had spent four years in football’s fifth tier following their final-day relegation in 2017.

As well as starting next season in a new league, the club may by then have a new owner following chairman Raj Singh’s decision to put the club up for sale earlier this week.