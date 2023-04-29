News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United relegated to the National League despite beating Barrow 3-1

Hartlepool United have been relegated to the non-league football pyramid for the second time in their 115-year history.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 29th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 17:33 BST

Despite a battling 3-1 home victory over Barrow, Crawley Town’s 0-0 draw at home to Walsall means that Pools are still four points behind the Sussex side with just one League Two game each to play.

While Jack Hamilton, Jamie Sterry and Connor Jennings goals gave John Askey’s side victory today, the damage was inflicted a week ago when Crawley won 2-0 at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools’s demise means they return to the National League only two years after securing promotion with a penalty shoot-out play-off final victory against Torquay United at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate stadium.

Barrow's Ged Garner scores to give the away side the lead at Hartlepool United's Suit Direct Stadium on April 29.Barrow's Ged Garner scores to give the away side the lead at Hartlepool United's Suit Direct Stadium on April 29.
They had spent four years in football’s fifth tier following their final-day relegation in 2017.

As well as starting next season in a new league, the club may by then have a new owner following chairman Raj Singh’s decision to put the club up for sale earlier this week.

For Joe Ramage’s full match report, click here.

