Judges of a prestigious annual horticultural competition gave two awards to one of Hartlepool’s parishes in their Northumbria in Bloom awards this year.

Greatham received a silver gilt in the best villages category this year while residents of Whitehouse Farm won gold for best residential community for their colourful shared courtyard which residents can communally use.

Gold is the highest award that can be received by entrants and is given to “outstanding” villages and villagers, with a silver gilt award the second highest.

Greatham in Bloom committee members said in a statement: “This award belongs to the whole village.

Greatham in Bloom committee members are happy to be taking home two awards from the Northumbria in Bloom awards ceremony in September.

"Everyone who has picked up a piece of litter, swept in front of their house or planted a flower.

"Thanks to you all, we live in a village that is visibly one where people care and rightly take pride.”

Communities from across the North East came together on September 18 at The Fed, in Gateshead, to recognise and celebrate their successes in improving and transforming local environments across the region as part of Northumbria in Bloom’s 60th competition.

The competition is all about encouraging local communities to improve their area through community gardening and good environmental practises.

Residents of Whitehouse Farm, in Greatham, won gold for best residential community for their colourful shared courtyard which residents can communally use.

It is a regional competition that is part of the national Britain in Bloom campaign run by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Robert Germany, chairman of Northumbria in Bloom, said: “When people think of Northumbria in Bloom, they often assume that it’s all about hanging baskets and the municipal flower displays on roundabouts.

"However, the reality couldn’t be further from the truth.

"This means that ‘in bloom’ communities tackle everything from litter, graffiti and mitigating anti-social behaviour through to conservation, biodiversity and improving horticultural standards and that’s not to mention the positive impact on health and wellbeing, sense of place, community spirit and civic pride.”

Greatham has been entering Northumbria in Bloom for decades, winning best village in 2018 and best large village in 1996.

Cowpen Bewley, near Billingham, also received two awards at the ceremony.

It won gold in the small villages award and the Three Horseshoes, also in Cowpen Bewley, won bronze for best pub.