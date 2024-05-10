Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman from Hartlepool is excited to be representing the town in a nationwide beauty pageant this month.

Sarah Massey, 22, is competing in this year’s Miss International UK beauty pageant on Saturday, May 18, in Warrington.

Sarah, a therapeutic support worker, took part in her first beauty pageant – Miss Teen British Isles – in 2019, and has been competing in national and local events ever since.

She said: “Upon following other pageant girls from this event, I came across the Pagaeant Girl account and browsed through the posts, in which I came across Miss International UK, and decided to enter pre-Covid and compete post Covid.

Sarah Massey, 22, is representing Hartlepool in the 2024 Miss International UK beauty pageant.

“I chose to enter again for this year’s competition as the previous experience was so enjoyable.”

On May 18, Sarah is set to take part in stage rehearsals and interviews that are judged before taking part in the pageant itself.

She said: “An interview outfit is worn all day for this which is essentially a formal but still pageant style – a colourful, pretty, sparkly suit set or dress.

"Girls have until 3pm before they go and get their hair and makeup done to be ready for the pageant a few hours later.”

The pageant itself is set to involve a swimwear round and evening wear round.

The judges will then reveal the winners and runner ups.

As part of the pageant preparation, Sarah has been fundraising for national charity A-Sisterhood, selling baked goods that she has been baking in her spare time.

A-Sisterhood is a UK-based organisation that aims to empower, support and protect women across the globe, annually supporting a number of international causes and charities that are focused on helping women in need.

Sarah has already raised £120 for the charity and hopes to raise more in the coming weeks.

Speaking about the upcoming pageant, Sarah said: “I am incredibly excited for this pageant as I very much enjoy competing as all the girls you meet and make friends with are absolutely lovely.