The town’s hospice has shared its plans on how it will invest over £180,00 of government funding as part of a nationwide initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £182,598 award to Alice House Hospice has been made as part of a £75m national initiative to modernise facilities and deliver upgrades to hospices across England, including improving patient and family areas, gardens and IT services.

More than 170 hospices across the country will benefit to ensure patients receive the highest quality of end-of-life care in comfortable and dignified surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice House Hospice, in Wells Avenue, is planning to use its share of the money to improve en-suite bathrooms in patients’ bedrooms, which are in need of “refurbishment and modernisation”. It will also be making updates to its IT system.

Alice House Hospice co-chief executives, Sandra Britten (left) and Nicky Haggan pictured outside in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool,

Co-Chief executives, Nicky Haggan and Sandra Britten, said: “The majority of our income generation is used to directly fund patient care and this significant contribution provides a welcome opportunity for us to develop other areas of the hospice.”

They continued: “We would like to thank the government for their investment in the care provided by the UK’s hospice movement.

“We would like to stress that this money does not offset the ongoing fundraising challenges that we and other hospices face to sustain vital services for local families as this funding must be assigned to specific capital projects, which add value in other ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our need for business and community support remains as crucial as ever and our fundraising efforts will continue as normal.”

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash said: “Alice House Hospice has touched the lives of so many people in Hartlepool by delivering first- class care to those who need it.

"I am proud to support such a terrific organisation, and I know that the rest of Hartlepool will share this sentiment.

“This funding is a capital investment which will enable the hospice to improve technology and facilities, providing patients with the dignified surroundings they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will go further than that, as it gives families the security of knowing that their loved ones are in the best possible environment.”

For more information about the hospice, see https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/.