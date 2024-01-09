News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice organises first men’s-only charity walk

Men across Hartlepool are invited to take part in the Hospice’s first men’s-only charity walk in support of mental health and to raise vital funds for the service.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Jan 2024, 11:56 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 11:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Men’s Day Out is taking place on Saturday, February 10, leaving Hartlepool Rugby Club, in Easington Road, and heading towards Crimdon Dene.

The five-mile circular route aims to support men’s mental health and wellbeing by encouraging group exercise in the fresh air, as well as meeting new people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Participants will receive a free drink and hot food after the walk.

Most Popular
Gil Parker, Alice House Hospice fundraiser.Gil Parker, Alice House Hospice fundraiser.
Gil Parker, Alice House Hospice fundraiser.

Gil Parker, a fundraiser at the hospice, said: “This is the first event of its kind that we have held in aid of the Hospice and are looking forward to a good turnout.”

He added: “We want to support men’s mental health and hope that this will enable people to socialise and chat whilst enjoying some time outside in pleasant surroundings.”

Men can sign up at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/MensDayOut.

Prices are £10 for adults and £5 for under 18s.

Related topics:HartlepoolParticipants