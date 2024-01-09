Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice organises first men’s-only charity walk
Men’s Day Out is taking place on Saturday, February 10, leaving Hartlepool Rugby Club, in Easington Road, and heading towards Crimdon Dene.
The five-mile circular route aims to support men’s mental health and wellbeing by encouraging group exercise in the fresh air, as well as meeting new people.
Participants will receive a free drink and hot food after the walk.
Gil Parker, a fundraiser at the hospice, said: “This is the first event of its kind that we have held in aid of the Hospice and are looking forward to a good turnout.”
He added: “We want to support men’s mental health and hope that this will enable people to socialise and chat whilst enjoying some time outside in pleasant surroundings.”
Men can sign up at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/MensDayOut.
Prices are £10 for adults and £5 for under 18s.