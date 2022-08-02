Hartlepool’s first self-care fair a success as tickets for follow-up event sell out

A wellbeing event has proven successful among Poolies as tickets for its second instalment sold out in less than two weeks.

There was a range of stalls and a raffle, with a head massage on offer and a Tarot reader also attending.

Rebecca Benson decided to organise the event after experiencing her own mental health struggles.

Rebecca, who runs online store The Coven Cupboard, put together the event after experiencing her own struggles with mental health to help people in the town and raise money for charity.

It was so successful that a second fair has been planned for August – and organisers have had to put a waiting list in place after all 55 tickets sold out in less than two weeks.

"It's so popular, It's blew me away really how much people in the town have wanted and maybe needed something like this as well,” said Rebecca.

She added: "Everybody said they had such a good time. They said it was exactly what they needed, they found either a new interest and bought some goods for themselves, they had a laugh, they thought it was a lot of fun.

The first self-care fair in May was also a sell-out event.

"Everyone has said do it again, exactly the same."

The upcoming event will again feature a variety of stalls and workshops from businesses including Aurum Healing Therapies & Training, Plantopia, Alt Girl Nails and Healing Hartlepool.

But this time around visitors will also be treated to performances from drag artists The Velvet Snatch and Celeste StClair.

Proceeds again will go towards a mental health charity, after almost £500 was raised for the Blossom Project at the previous fair.

"I'm absolutely overwhelmed and I'm so happy there are other like-minded people out there who need the the service, who value the services that these mental health charities are offering. There are a lot of very good people in Hartlepool, very kind people," added Teesside University lecturer Rebecca.