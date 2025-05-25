More than 700 families across Hartlepool have been helped over the past year by a parent support group celebrating its first birthday.

National Childbirth Trust (NCT) Parent Support Hartlepool marked the occasion by hosting a get together for families at the Middleton Grange Family Hub, in the town’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

The peer-led charity provides free support to Hartlepool families throughout their infant feeding and perinatal mental health journeys across the town’s family hubs, communal hubs and at the postnatal ward at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

The charity is now “working hard to reach even more” families as it enters its second year.

Hartlepool programme manager Anna Murray said: “We had a wonderful morning celebrating our first birthday with our partners, friends, peers and parents.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us.

“We love supporting the parents of Hartlepool through their infant feeding and perinatal mental health journeys.”

NCT Parent Support Hartlepool was launched to provide a judgement-free space for new parents feeling anxious or isolated, struggling with their mental health and wellbeing or needing support with feeding their baby.

As the national charity for pregnancy, birth and early parenthood, NCT Hartlepool was awarded funding from Hartlepool Borough Council to run trained peer-led infant feeding and perinatal mental health support across the community and in family hubs across the town.

Anna said: “We are here to support every new parent, however they decide to feed their baby, including learning more about other types of feeding too.”

Trained volunteers help families by providing trusted support, evidence-based information and signposting members to local support services.

Anna added: "Caring for a baby can also have an impact on your mental health as a new parent and it can be difficult to open up about these feelings.

"Our support aims to improve emotional wellbeing and reduce isolation through our group and one-to-one sessions.”

For more information about the NCT Parent Support Hartlepool and to access its services, see https://www.nct.org.uk/services/hartlepool-parent-support.

Volunteering opportunities are also available.

A support line can also be reached by telephoning 0300 330 0700.