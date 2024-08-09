Improvements already noticeable as £600,000 Hartlepool crematorium chapels restoration project continues
The Hartlepool Borough Council-funded project is tackling the increasing problem of damp in the Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapels and improving the appearance of the chapels.
The restoration started last September to make the exterior of the building watertight, including repairing the capping stones, repointing the brickwork and replacing the roof – all of which has now been completed.
Phase two of the restoration involves the two chapels being replastered and repainted, the wooden floors revarnished and the carpeting replaced to provide a more comforting experience.
Digital screens are also going to be fitted.
Work on the Crematorium Chapel is now finished and the chapel is back in use. Restoration of the Cemetery Chapel is now under way.
The whole project – which also includes refurbishment of the cemetery office to provide a better visitor experience – is expected to be completed by October.
Councillor Gary Allen, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “As well as addressing the major damp problem, the Crematorium Chapel now looks so much better, creating a much more attractive, welcoming and, above all, comforting environment for those attending services.
“The whole project is progressing extremely well and we look forward very much to its completion later this year.
“From the outset, we have taken great care to arrange the work to avoid any disturbances during funeral services and we would like to thank people once again for their understanding while it is being carried out.”
