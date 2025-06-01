Pupils at a primary school in Hartlepool are set to benefit from essential maintenance fixes over the coming year as new funding is made available by the government.

Pupils at Rossmere Academy, in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, will benefit from a share of £4.7 million through the government’s Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).

The funding is part of Labour’s mission to deliver investment and reform to allow children to get the best start in life.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: “Parents expect their children to learn in a safe warm environment. It’s what children deserve, and it is what we are delivering.

This investment is about more than just buildings, it's about showing children that their education matters, their futures matter and this government is determined to give them the best possible start in life.”

Labour’s investment into schools across the North East will help deliver energy efficient and warm classrooms with safe outdoor spaces.

MP for Hartlepool, Jonathan Brash, said: “Labour is turning the page through our Plan for Change, literally fixing the foundations of our schools so local children are in a safe environment where they can achieve and thrive.

“With free breakfast clubs, cheaper uniform costs and safer schools, Labour is setting children up for the best start.”

Quewone Bailey-Fleet, councillor for the Rossmere Ward, said: “As a governor of Rossmere Academy, I’m proud to fight every day for the school, the children and the families we serve.

"I’m delighted to see this funding secured for fire safety and electrical improvements at Rossmere Academy.

“It shows Labour’s commitment to creating safe, modern learning environments for Hartlepool’s young people.”