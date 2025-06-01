Hartlepool's Rossmere Academy receives share of £4.7 million from the government for essential maintenance

By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Jun 2025, 12:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Pupils at a primary school in Hartlepool are set to benefit from essential maintenance fixes over the coming year as new funding is made available by the government.

Pupils at Rossmere Academy, in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, will benefit from a share of £4.7 million through the government’s Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).

The funding is part of Labour’s mission to deliver investment and reform to allow children to get the best start in life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: “Parents expect their children to learn in a safe warm environment. It’s what children deserve, and it is what we are delivering.

Pupils at Rossmere Academy, in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, will benefit from a share of £470 million through the government’s Condition Improvement Fund.Pupils at Rossmere Academy, in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, will benefit from a share of £470 million through the government’s Condition Improvement Fund.
Pupils at Rossmere Academy, in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, will benefit from a share of £470 million through the government’s Condition Improvement Fund.

This investment is about more than just buildings, it's about showing children that their education matters, their futures matter and this government is determined to give them the best possible start in life.”

Labour’s investment into schools across the North East will help deliver energy efficient and warm classrooms with safe outdoor spaces.

MP for Hartlepool, Jonathan Brash, said: “Labour is turning the page through our Plan for Change, literally fixing the foundations of our schools so local children are in a safe environment where they can achieve and thrive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With free breakfast clubs, cheaper uniform costs and safer schools, Labour is setting children up for the best start.”

Quewone Bailey-Fleet, councillor for the Rossmere Ward, said: “As a governor of Rossmere Academy, I’m proud to fight every day for the school, the children and the families we serve.

"I’m delighted to see this funding secured for fire safety and electrical improvements at Rossmere Academy.

“It shows Labour’s commitment to creating safe, modern learning environments for Hartlepool’s young people.”

Related topics:LabourHartlepoolParents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice