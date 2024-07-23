Hartlepool’s Stranton Primary School says goodbye to long-standing member of staff
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sue Wilson, 71, retired from Stranton Primary School, in Southburn Terrace, Hartlepool, at the end of term last Friday after 24 years as a social inclusion assistant and attendance officer.
Staff at the school organised a special assembly for Sue and the school’s pupils had the opportunity to say goodbye.
Speaking about her retirement, Sue said: “I have mixed feelings. In one way, I am looking forward to spending more time with my family, but it’s also sad – it is going to be a shock to the system.
"I have been working since I was 15 – 24 years at Stranton and 37 in education.”
Sue, a keen painter, is looking forward to having more time to paint and to spend with her grandchildren, two of whom live in Durham.
Neil Nottingham, headteacher at Stranton Primary School, said: “Sue bleeds Stranton; the difference she has made to so many children and families in her time at school is absolutely immeasurable.
“You needed someone to talk to – it was Sue. You needed help finding a house – it was Sue. You needed support with food or clothes, or electricity cards, or shopping vouchers – it was Sue.
“And who could forget if the kids needed help finding their ‘Go Faster’ shoes – it was, and always will be, Sue.
“Sue is one in a million, a lady small in size but a lady with the heart of a lion.
"One of the most compassionate, caring people you will ever care to meet.”
Sue said: “I will miss the children and giving them support.
"I deal with school incidents as well as giving family support and I deal with vulnerable children.
"It has been a pleasure to be able to do this and reach out to people and help them.”
She added: “I will miss the staff – it was an amazing team.”
Sue is also retiring from her role as governor at the school.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.