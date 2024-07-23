Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and pupils at a Hartlepool primary were sad to say farewell to a long-standing member of staff after more than two decades at the school.

Sue Wilson, 71, retired from Stranton Primary School, in Southburn Terrace, Hartlepool, at the end of term last Friday after 24 years as a social inclusion assistant and attendance officer.

Staff at the school organised a special assembly for Sue and the school’s pupils had the opportunity to say goodbye.

Speaking about her retirement, Sue said: “I have mixed feelings. In one way, I am looking forward to spending more time with my family, but it’s also sad – it is going to be a shock to the system.

Sue Wilson (standing centre) retired from Stranton Primary School, in Southburn Terrace, Hartlepool, on Friday, July 19, after 24 years as a social inclusion assistant and attendance officer.

"I have been working since I was 15 – 24 years at Stranton and 37 in education.”

Sue, a keen painter, is looking forward to having more time to paint and to spend with her grandchildren, two of whom live in Durham.

Neil Nottingham, headteacher at Stranton Primary School, said: “Sue bleeds Stranton; the difference she has made to so many children and families in her time at school is absolutely immeasurable.

“You needed someone to talk to – it was Sue. You needed help finding a house – it was Sue. You needed support with food or clothes, or electricity cards, or shopping vouchers – it was Sue.

Staff organised a special assembly for Sue, aged 71, and the school’s pupils had the opportunity to say goodbye.

“And who could forget if the kids needed help finding their ‘Go Faster’ shoes – it was, and always will be, Sue.

“Sue is one in a million, a lady small in size but a lady with the heart of a lion.

"One of the most compassionate, caring people you will ever care to meet.”

Sue said: “I will miss the children and giving them support.

"I deal with school incidents as well as giving family support and I deal with vulnerable children.

"It has been a pleasure to be able to do this and reach out to people and help them.”

She added: “I will miss the staff – it was an amazing team.”