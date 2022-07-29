Hartlepool’s support for Ukraine continues as town firm and dance school unite

Hogg Global Logistics and Hart & Soul dancing have come together to send medical supplies to Ukraine after a generous donation from dance teacher Ronnie Khouja.

He recently donated £2,500 to the town business, which had become collection point for donations and sent out trucks filled with supplies to Ukraine back in March.

The company had some money left from donations earlier this year and didn’t want the remaining sum “to get lost in a bigger fund”.

Ronnie Khouja from Hart and Soul Dancing dances with Helen Hogg from Hogg Global Logistics Limited after handing his donation to Lyndsay Hogg.

Hogg Global Logistics director Lyndsay Hogg has said Ronnie’s donation left her “overwhelmed” and helped the company start a new project to help Ukraine.

He raised the money through ticket sales for a dance night.

"He literally walked through the door and said ‘I want to give you £2,500,’” said Lyndsay.

She added: "It’s really given us more motivation to continue to help. The people of Hartlepool fully got behind us last time and we want to make sure their money is spent on exactly what they donated it for.”

Left to right, Lindsay, Helen and Kevin Hogg, from Hoggs Global Logics, with a selection of donated items back in March of this year.

The combined funds will be used to purchase medical equipment directly from a wholesaler. The goods will then be transported to Poland and from there it will be delivered to Ukraine.

“I think the war has been going on for a long time now and it’s not at the forefront of the news as much as it was previously, but it’s still bad, so we’re trying to bring the focus back a little bit to what is happening over there,” said Lyndsay.

Back in March, Hogg Global Logistics’ building in Stranton nearly ran out of space when people in the town donated huge amounts of medicines, blankets, duvets and other items.

"We were absolutely blown away with the support we received from Hartlepool. The memories we created with the first load going over, I don’t think we’ll ever forget how much the town got behind us,” said Lyndsay.

"It was an awesome sense of community and we were really proud to be able to help everybody do something and feel they were doing something for Ukraine.