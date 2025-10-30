Two restaurants in Hartlepool are celebrating after being recognised as part of the North East Bangladeshi Awards 2025.

The Spice Hut, in York Road, Hartlepool, received an award for Takeaway of the Year and the Sheesh Mahal, in Navigation Point, received an award for Best Restaurant of the Year.

The North East Bangladeshi Awards first launched in May 2022 to recognise the achievements and contributions of British Bangladeshi individuals, communities and businesses across the region.

Now in its fourth year, hundreds of guests attended the annual awards ceremony on Monday, October 6, at The Fed, in Gateshead.

A spokesperson for The Spice Hut, which also won the Takeaway of the Year award last year, said: “We’re absolutely over the moon to have been named Best Takeaway of the Year in Teesside for the second year running.

"It’s an incredible feeling and a huge honour.

"This award means so much to all of us at Spice Hut Hartlepool – it’s a reflection of our amazing team’s hard work, passion and dedication every single day.

“We also want to say a massive thank you to our loyal customers who continue to support us year after year.

Sheesh Mahal, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool, received an award for Best Restaurant of the Year at this year's North East Bangladeshi Awards.

"Their kind words, feedback and love for our food inspire us to keep improving and delivering the best possible experience, whether dining in or ordering a takeaway.

“Winning again just reinforces that we’re doing something right, and we’ll keep working hard to make Spice Hut a place Hartlepool and Teesside as a whole can be proud of.”

A spokesperson for Sheesh Mahal said: “This incredible achievement wouldn’t have been possible without you, our amazing customers who have supported us throughout the past 15 years.

"Your loyalty, love and trust have made this journey truly special, and we are beyond grateful.

"A huge thank you to our dedicated team and everyone who’s been part of the Sheesh Mahal family over the years – this award belongs to all of us.

"Here’s to many more years of serving the Teesside community with the same passion and flavour you’ve come to love.

"From all of us at Sheesh Mahal, thank you.”