'He should have got more' - Relatives of Hartlepool man Anthony Littlewood consider appealing against jail term given to killer Jamie Smith
Anthony Littlewood died in hospital a week after suffering a “fatal blow” from 24-year-old Jamie Smith, in Hart Lane on June 8 of last year.
Smith, of Mereston Close, in Hartlepool, was jailed for five years and three months this week after pleading guilty to manslaughter at an earlier hearing.
Judge Jonathan Carroll told him that he would be able to apply for parole after he has served half of his sentence.
Now, however, Mr Littlewood’s mum and step-dad, Pamela and Paul Llewellyn, are considering whether to ask for the term to be increased at the Court of Appeal.
They will be meeting Victim Support shortly to discuss their options.
Speaking to the Mail, they said: “The sentence is unfit for the crime.”
They added: “He should have got more. It’s wrong.
"The justice system is wrong for the crime. The guidelines are wrong.”
It is believed the maximum sentence Smith could have received, once a reduction was taken into account for his guilty plea, was nearly seven years.
Teesside Crown Court heard how Smith became agitated after Mr Littlewood was spotted by motorists “weaving in and out of traffic” near the junction with Serpentine Road during what prosecutor Nick Dryer described as “some sort of episode”.
No drugs or alcohol were found in 39-year-old Mr Littlewood’s system.
Smith was a passenger in a black Vauxhall Corsa at the time when he got out of the car and, following “a small altercation”, struck Mr Littlewood in the head with what became a “fatal blow”.
Speaking about Anthony, Pamela and Paul said: “Anthony was loving. He played rugby for West Hartlepool. He enjoyed life. He embraced life.”
Mr Littlewood's older brother, 36-year-old John Littlewood, was also a victim of violence.
He was murdered just five years before his brother while he was asleep in his own home on Third Street, in Blackhall Colliery, in 2019.
In a victim statement read out at court while Smith was being sentenced, Pamela said: “To have both sons taken from me has had a massive affect on my life and something I will have to live with for the rest of my life.”
Their father, John Littlewood senior, said of Anthony in his victim statement: "The loss of his life is so unnecessary and uncalled for.”
He added: “To say I am devastated is an understatement. This is two sons I have now lost to violence.”