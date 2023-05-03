News you can trust since 1877
How to celebrate the King’s coronation and get a free pint in Hart Village this weekend

Hart Village is holding a celebratory event this Sunday to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:42 BST

The celebrations will take place on Sunday, May 7, in Hart Village, where residents can enjoy a BBQ, music and activities.

The day will start with a church service at one of England’s oldest churches, St Mary Magdalene, at 11am, which will be followed by a parade through the village at noon.

Lyn Coates, a committee member at Hart Village Hall, said: “We will also set up a keg of beer at the blue rock stone and give everyone that passes by a free drink.”

Hart Village
Hart Village
She added: “The Blue Stone is apparently from the Ice Age and village tradition is to serve free pints from it when we host a special occasion.”

Hart Village organised a similar event for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 and hope this event will be just as popular.

Hartlepool's 1953 Coronation celebrations as we get ready for King Charles lll's...
King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort.
King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort.
