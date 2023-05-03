The celebrations will take place on Sunday, May 7, in Hart Village, where residents can enjoy a BBQ, music and activities.

The day will start with a church service at one of England’s oldest churches, St Mary Magdalene, at 11am, which will be followed by a parade through the village at noon.

Lyn Coates, a committee member at Hart Village Hall, said: “We will also set up a keg of beer at the blue rock stone and give everyone that passes by a free drink.”

Hart Village

She added: “The Blue Stone is apparently from the Ice Age and village tradition is to serve free pints from it when we host a special occasion.”

Hart Village organised a similar event for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 and hope this event will be just as popular.

