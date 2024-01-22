People of all ages are invited to share in a day-long programme of events this month to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Holocaust Memorial Day is a national commemoration day for people to remember those murdered during the Holocaust and in the genocides that have followed.

Stand Together – a group of Hartlepool youngsters aged 13 to 18 – have decided to create a programme to promote kindness and inclusivity and are being supported by the Hartlepool Youth Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme this year is Fragility of Freedom and throughout the day, from 10am until 8pm, the youngsters are going be sharing their work online, including a short film explaining the 10 stages of genocide.

From left, Claire Rogerson, Dave Turner, Ebla Mari and Paul Laverty at the UK Premiere of The Old Oak, in the Durham Gala Theatre & Cinema.

Members of the public are then invited to light a candle in their homes at 8pm to remember the lives lost to genocide.

Stand Together and pupils from Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, in Hart Lane, and Stranton Primary School, in Southburn Terrace, have also been taking part in the preparations, creating illuminated jars to remember victims.

These jars are going to be on display at the Community Hub Central, in York Road, from the evening of Friday, January 26, until the evening of Saturday, January 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on behalf of the Stand Together Group, member Jack Naylor said: “We take our freedom for granted, but it is so precious, and we must always protect it and defend people whose freedom is threatened by hate and discrimination.”

Cast members at the UK Premiere of The Old Oak, at the Durham Gala Theatre & Cinema. The movie is to be shown in Hartlepool as part of the town's Holocaust Memorial Day events later this week.

Councillor Jim Lindridge, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s children’s services committee, added: “Holocaust Memorial Day has powerful lessons for us all to learn and remember and I hope as many people as possible will join in the events on this most important day.”

People are also invited to a special screening of the 2023 film The Old Oak, on Saturday, January 27, which is a film that tells the story of how a young Syrian woman and a pub landlord join forces to unite two traumatised communities in the North East.

Entry to the screening is free but places are limited and must be booked in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book your free place to watch The Old Oak, which was largely filmed in East Durham, email [email protected].