Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life will take place on Sunday, June 25, at Hartlepool Promenade, in Coronation Drive, and is open to people of all ages and abilities.

In partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, the event raises money to try and find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

According to Cancer Research UK, one in two people across the UK will be diagnosed with the disease at some point in their life.

Hartlepool's Race for Life, 2022.

Marianne Olier, Race for Life spokesperson for Hartlepool, said: “We’d love for as many people as possible across Hartlepool to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life.”

She added: “Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.”

Chief executive of Standard Life, Andy Curran, said: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.”

He added: “This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”

Hartlepool's Race for Life warm up, 2022.

The event consists of 5k and 10k races with both courses mainly sticking to footpaths and roads.

Ms Olier said: “Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins.

"For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10K distance.”

She added: “But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

Last year, nearly £30,000 was raised for the charity by the people of Hartlepool and this year participants will receive a medal to mark the Race for Life’s 30th anniversary.

Anyone who signs up by Sunday, April 30, can also earn a 30% reduction from their entry fee by using the code SPRING30.