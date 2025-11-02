Middleton Grange Shopping Centre is being transformed into a winter wonderland as Santa Claus gets ready to make an appearance later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa will be making his grand entrance at the Treehouse Grotto, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, on Saturday, November 29.

The event, which runs from 11am, will feature an exclusive meet and greet with Santa before the grotto officially opens for the festive season at 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children will have the chance to share their Christmas wishes, take a family photo and receive a gift.

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre is being transformed into a winter wonderland as Santa Claus gets ready to make an appearance later this month.

Santa’s elves will also be on hand to spread festive cheer and help families sign up for grotto visits.

Nik McDonald, centre manager at Middleton Grange, said: "We love being at the heart of the Hartlepool community and Christmas is the perfect time to bring everyone together.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Santa to Middleton Grange for a day of free family festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Events like this are a great way for children to enjoy the magic of Christmas and for the whole community to celebrate together."

AJ Theatrical Productions will be bringing some extra magic to the day with a special appearance from the cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ahead of their performances at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road, from December 10 until December 27.

New Springs City Church Hartlepool will also be performing a number of Christmas carols while a live DJ will keep the festive spirit going with music and entertainment throughout the day.

Grotto opening hours and tickets are available online at https://buytickets.at/middletongrange/1910022.

Santa’s arrival event is free of charge and accessible, with no booking required.