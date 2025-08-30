Do you want to win free tickets to a weekend full of non-stop hits as a popular tribute festival returns to town?

The Hartlepool Mail has kindly been given 10 pairs of free tickets to offer as competition prizes ahead of the big event at Seaton Reach on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6.

Music fans can expect tributes to Sam Fender, Dolly Parton, Foo Fighters, Blondie, Coldplay and Arctic Monkeys on Friday.

More acts will take to the stage on Saturday with tributes to Queen, Oasis, Take That, Killers, Kylie, The Beatles, Elton John, Pink, Adele and Taylor Swift.

The Open Jar Tribute Festival is returning to Seaton Reach, in Hartlepool, for a third-year-running on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6.

Co-organiser Joe Franks, one of the masterminds behind the recent Clubland and Soundwave festivals, said: "There is always a lot of excitement surrounding it. It’s the one thing everyone always asks about.

"The team is excited to return to the event.

"When we were packing up Clublandand Soundwave, we were talking about returning in six weeks.

"It’s something the team looks forward to as well as the public.”

This year, there will also be a dance stage, headlined by British electronic music group n-trance.

Tributes to Prodigy, Pitbull, Beyonce, Fatboy Slim and Frozen will also take to this stage as well as live saxophone music from Steve Bone Sax and 90s music from DJ Murray Mint.

Joe said: "There is something for everyone.

"There’s things for the kids, with the likes of Frozen, and then at the end of the night n-trance will be performing.”

This is the third year the festival has come to Seaton Reach and is expected to be a complete sell-out.

To win a pair of free tickets to the Open Jar Tribute Festival, email your answer to the following question to [email protected] by noon on Sunday, August 31.

Where North-East town is Sam Fender from?

Title your email ‘Open Jar Tribute Festival competition’ and include your full name, address, contact phone number and whether you would prefer a ticket for the Friday or Saturday.

Usual Mail competition rules apply, including that tickets are not transferrable and cannot be exchanged with the organisers for their monetary value.

For more information and to buy tickets, see https://www.openjartributefest.co.uk/.