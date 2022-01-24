Hundreds back Hartlepool United fan's bid to have VAR banned from FA Cup

Dave Sutheran launched an online petition after discovering that Pools face a near £5,000 bill for using the controversial system for the first time when they travel to Premier League Crystal Palace in the competition’s fourth round next month.

VAR is currently only available at games hosted by top flight clubs.

A Football Association spokesperson has also confirmed that its £9,250 cost per game is shared equally by both sides.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota goes down under a challenge from Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and a penalty is awarded after a VAR check during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park.

Semi-retired delivery driver Dave, 59, who is from town, argues that this fee discriminates against smaller clubs drawn away from home as they would not have to incur such a bill if they were playing at home.

After launching his petition earlier this month, he said: "It should be banned from the FA Cup. It’s not just Hartlepool it affects, it is all lower league clubs.

"It is going to be the thick end of £5,000 which is not to be sniffed at from Pools’ point of view.”

VAR involves match officials using technology to review key moments and decisions during matches such as penalty claims and if goals are offside.

Palace, ironically, were victims of a controversial review on Sunday when Liverpool were awarded a debatable penalty following a video check.

The London club, however, have generously subsidised official Hartlepool United coach tickets for fans heading to the tie on Saturday, February 5.

Dave’s petition, titled “Financial equality for all participants in F​​A Cup”, has now attracted more than 300 supporters and can be found at website change.org.

