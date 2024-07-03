Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Primary school pupils have been crowned community champions following a national competition.

Youngsters at Hutton Henry Church of England Primary School, in Hutton Henry, near Hartlepool, took part in a social enterprise campaign in a bid to make a difference in their community.

They decided to tackle road safety, meeting regularly as a group to put together a plan to raise awareness and funds to help their campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They then presented this campaign to a panel of judges alongside other participating schools.

Pupils at Hutton Henry Church of England Primary School celebrate being crowned community champions after a number of schools across the country pitched their social enterprise ideas to a panel of judges.

Headteacher Susan Gibbins said: "They were the youngest group presenting at the event but did such a confident presentation.

"They came away with a £100 prize for being the community champions.”

She added: “We are very proud of their campaign, the fundraising ideas they had, the eco choices they made and their passion to make Hutton Henry a safer village.