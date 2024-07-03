Hutton Henry Primary School crowned ‘community champions’

By Madeleine Raine
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 15:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Primary school pupils have been crowned community champions following a national competition.

Youngsters at Hutton Henry Church of England Primary School, in Hutton Henry, near Hartlepool, took part in a social enterprise campaign in a bid to make a difference in their community.

They decided to tackle road safety, meeting regularly as a group to put together a plan to raise awareness and funds to help their campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They then presented this campaign to a panel of judges alongside other participating schools.

Pupils at Hutton Henry Church of England Primary School celebrate being crowned community champions after a number of schools across the country pitched their social enterprise ideas to a panel of judges.Pupils at Hutton Henry Church of England Primary School celebrate being crowned community champions after a number of schools across the country pitched their social enterprise ideas to a panel of judges.
Pupils at Hutton Henry Church of England Primary School celebrate being crowned community champions after a number of schools across the country pitched their social enterprise ideas to a panel of judges.

Headteacher Susan Gibbins said: "They were the youngest group presenting at the event but did such a confident presentation.

"They came away with a £100 prize for being the community champions.”

She added: “We are very proud of their campaign, the fundraising ideas they had, the eco choices they made and their passion to make Hutton Henry a safer village.

"We are proud to have such active citizens in our midst.”

Related topics:YoungstersHartlepool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.