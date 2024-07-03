Hutton Henry Primary School crowned ‘community champions’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Youngsters at Hutton Henry Church of England Primary School, in Hutton Henry, near Hartlepool, took part in a social enterprise campaign in a bid to make a difference in their community.
They decided to tackle road safety, meeting regularly as a group to put together a plan to raise awareness and funds to help their campaign.
They then presented this campaign to a panel of judges alongside other participating schools.
Headteacher Susan Gibbins said: "They were the youngest group presenting at the event but did such a confident presentation.
"They came away with a £100 prize for being the community champions.”
She added: “We are very proud of their campaign, the fundraising ideas they had, the eco choices they made and their passion to make Hutton Henry a safer village.
"We are proud to have such active citizens in our midst.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.