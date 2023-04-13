Michael Rae, 33, was reported missing on August 14 last year. His disappearance sparked a police search, with Mr Rae’s distraught family and friends also carrying out extensive searches of the area.

Cleveland Police confirmed that officers looking for Mr Rae sadly found a body on September 2, nearly three weeks after he went missing.

An inquest into the circumstances of Mr Rae’s death opened at Teesside Coroner’s Court in Middlesbrough on Wednesday, April 12, with several family members in attendance.

The inquest was told Mr Rae’s body was found hanging in a “densely wooded” area near Tata Steel, off Brenda Road in Hartlepool.

His identification has been confirmed following a forensic report and fingerprints.

