Inquest opens into death of Hartlepool man whose disappearance sparked large search

An inquest into the death of a man whose body was found after he had been missing for almost three weeks has opened.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 10:35 BST

Michael Rae, 33, was reported missing on August 14 last year. His disappearance sparked a police search, with Mr Rae’s distraught family and friends also carrying out extensive searches of the area.

Cleveland Police confirmed that officers looking for Mr Rae sadly found a body on September 2, nearly three weeks after he went missing.

An inquest into the circumstances of Mr Rae’s death opened at Teesside Coroner’s Court in Middlesbrough on Wednesday, April 12, with several family members in attendance.

An inquest into the death of Michael Rae opened at Teesside Coroner's Court on Wednesday (April 12).An inquest into the death of Michael Rae opened at Teesside Coroner's Court on Wednesday (April 12).
The inquest was told Mr Rae’s body was found hanging in a “densely wooded” area near Tata Steel, off Brenda Road in Hartlepool.

His identification has been confirmed following a forensic report and fingerprints.

The inquest was adjourned due to some family members not receiving advanced disclosure with a date yet to be set for the next hearing.

