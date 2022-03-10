Inquiries continue after a spate of break-ins at Hartlepool United ground prompts call for witnesses
Inquiries are ongoing after a spate of overnight break-ins caused “considerable damage” at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Hartlepool United has issued an appeal for information after kiosks, windows and hospitality areas, as well as external gates and fences, were damaged following 12 break-ins over the course of 16 days.
The club said it had been left with “large repair bills” following the incidents and staff have had to stay overnight to protect the site.
Chief operating officer Stephen Hobin said: "Of course this is both distressing for staff and has a huge financial impact on the running of the club leaving us with large repair bills and significant losses.
"Furthermore until the perpetrator is brought to justice the club has increased our security measures for the foreseeable future, again an unexpected cost that is unbudgeted.”
Following the football club’s call for help, Cleveland Police has confirmed that inquiries into the break-ins continue and overnight patrols in the area are in place.
In a statement, the force asked anyone with information to contact officers on the non-emergency 101 phoneline.
No arrests have been made yet.
A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “Police are aware of a number of recent break-ins at Hartlepool United Football Club and have liaised closely with the Club; carrying out CCTV enquiries, overnight covert patrols and offering face-to-face crime prevention advice.
“Whilst no arrests have yet been made, inquiries are ongoing and we would encourage anyone with information to get in touch with Cleveland Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”