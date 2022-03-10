Inquiries continue after a spate of break-ins at Hartlepool United ground prompts call for witnesses

Hartlepool United has issued an appeal for information after kiosks, windows and hospitality areas, as well as external gates and fences, were damaged following 12 break-ins over the course of 16 days.

Chief operating officer Stephen Hobin said: "Of course this is both distressing for staff and has a huge financial impact on the running of the club leaving us with large repair bills and significant losses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inquiries are underway after a spate of break-ins were reported at Hartlepool's Suit Direct Stadium.

"Furthermore until the perpetrator is brought to justice the club has increased our security measures for the foreseeable future, again an unexpected cost that is unbudgeted.”

Following the football club’s call for help, Cleveland Police has confirmed that inquiries into the break-ins continue and overnight patrols in the area are in place.

In a statement, the force asked anyone with information to contact officers on the non-emergency 101 phoneline.

No arrests have been made yet.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “Police are aware of a number of recent break-ins at Hartlepool United Football Club and have liaised closely with the Club; carrying out CCTV enquiries, overnight covert patrols and offering face-to-face crime prevention advice.

“Whilst no arrests have yet been made, inquiries are ongoing and we would encourage anyone with information to get in touch with Cleveland Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.