Hartlepool United fans react after penalty shoot-out heartache against Rotherham in Papa John's Trophy - 'Gutted but proud of this team'
Hartlepool United’s Wembley dreams ended with a penalty shootout defeat to Rotherham United at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Joe Grey flicked Pools ahead in the Papa John’s Trophy semi-final tie with a superb finish before Michael Smith levelled with a free header from a free-kick shortly after the restart in the second half.
Luke Molyneux hit back with a fine, low finish but the lead lasted just eight minutes, Smith again with a header to level the scores.
Both sides had chances to win it late on but it went to penalties, Rotherham running out 5-4 winners.
They will face Sutton at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 3.
The atmosphere inside the Suit Direct Stadium was superb throughout the game, with the Pools fans putting on a real show for the Sky Sports cameras.
Here’s the best of the fan reaction from social media:
@JoeThirlwell1 tweeted: “Hartlepool could have been playing against 9 men in the 2nd half here. Rotherham lucky to have 11 on the pitch. #HUFC”
@joey__burton__ tweeted: “Get in Pools. Rotherham lucky not to be down to 10 as well after captain Richard Wood escapes a second yellow card for pulling back Luke Molyneux, who's been excellent thus far #HUFC
@CornerWedPhoto tweeted: “Yes Pools!!!!!!! What a finish! #HUFC”
@Bunney_91 tweeted: “What a save Ben Kilip #hufc”
@_BarryDixon tweeted: “Commiserations @Official_HUFC. Deserved a day out at Wembley but wasn’t to be. Top effort though.”
@cpfcht tweeted: “unlucky boys.”
@RyanBenvin93 tweeted: “Gutted but proud of this team.”
@YesiWalker tweeted: “Killip has proven in that game itself he’s world class. Proper unlucky”