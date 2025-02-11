A brave boy who captured the hearts of the town and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has sadly died.

The family of nine-year-old Riley Bains, from Hartlepool, announced the tragic news on social media on Tuesday.

Riley, a big Marvel fan, had bravely fought cancer since being diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2023.

Despite months of treatment and having part of his left leg amputated, he stayed smiling and upbeat throughout proving an inspiration.

Last year, his family received the devastating news that the cancer had returned and spread.

In December, Riley’s dream to meet Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds came true after an appeal by Hartlepool charity Miles for Men and BBC Tees.

Riley and his family were treated to an unforgettable day with the star at Wrexham Football Club which the actor co-owns.

His uncle Stephen Picton shared the tragic news with the community on Facebook.

Riley and his dad Stephen Bains at his super hero party last summer.

Stephen paid tribute to Riley in the post, saying: “He was a cousin and nephew to us all. God bless our little hero.

“You'll never ever be forgotten.”

Further tributes have begun to pour in on social media from the community.

Last summer, Stephen organised a huge super-hero themed party for Riley with scores of people from the community attending dressed as dozens of different comic book characters.

Riley with his uncle Stephen Picton (left), mam Sarah Kidson, dad Stephen Bains and little sister Matilda at the end of a Smiley For Riley fundraisnig walk in July 2023.

Riley and his family also got to enjoy a magical trip to Disneyland Paris last December thanks to fundraising by Miles For Men.

Hartlepool United quickly announced that there would be a round of applause in the ninth minute of Tuesday night’s home game against Tamworth in tribute.