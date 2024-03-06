Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work to replace ageing metal pipes.

From Wednesday, March 6, one lane will be closed on the A689, at the Owton Lodge roundabout, and is expected to last for two weeks.

Seaton Lane will also be closed west bound, from the Brenda Road roundabout, but traffic will still be able to travel eastbound from the A689 onto Seaton Lane.

Ageing metal pipework is being replaced by new and more durable plastic pipes.

Michael Stevenson, site manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Hartlepool.”