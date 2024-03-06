Lane and road closures around busy Hartlepool roundabout planned as Northern Gas complete essential gas maintenance
Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work to replace ageing metal pipes.
From Wednesday, March 6, one lane will be closed on the A689, at the Owton Lodge roundabout, and is expected to last for two weeks.
Seaton Lane will also be closed west bound, from the Brenda Road roundabout, but traffic will still be able to travel eastbound from the A689 onto Seaton Lane.
Ageing metal pipework is being replaced by new and more durable plastic pipes.
Michael Stevenson, site manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.
"However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Hartlepool.”
For further information about the work, members of the public can contact the customer care team on on 0800 040 7766 or by email at [email protected].