Northern Gas Networks investigating source of ‘gas-like’ odour in Hartlepool and surrounding Teesside areas
Northern Gas Networks says it has been receiving a larger than normal number of calls from customers reporting a smell of gas.
Over the last month, it has been working with a range of partners including Hartlepool Borough Council, the Environment Agency, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade to identify the source of the odour.
They have not yet found any evidence that this is related to natural gas or the gas pipe network.
Northern Gas has been mapping the location of the odour and suggests it may be being generated somewhere in the area of Cowpen Bewley, Seal Sands, Greatham and Port Clarence.
Teams are currently working in these areas to try and map the location of the odour.
Ian Waddle, head of customer operations support at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We are continuing to work with our partners in the region to identify the source of the odour and through our joint agency working, we have identified a number of possible sources.
"These are hard to rule out or confirm without ground observation so you may see our agency partners out and about at hot spots where we’ve received the highest number of reports of a ‘gas-like’ odour.
"They will be helping to trace the odour and using specialist technology to help identify the smell.”
Ian added it is “vitally important” that members of the public call the National Gas emergency service immediately if they smell gas they on 0800 111 999 so that engineers can go out and investigate.