Latest challenge in memory of popular Hartlepool firefighter raises over £2,500

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service (HWFRS) firefighters and their family members battled intense heat as they tackled a charity trek around the Brecon Beacons in memory of a Hartlepool colleague.

Group Commander Stu Crebbin sadly died of cancer at the age of 46 in March last year.

In 2020, he undertook the Brecon Beacons 10 Peaks Traverse (East to West) with his Phoenix Challenge Team, despite going through intense chemotherapy and immunotherapy sessions in the lead-up.

The team after reaching the journey’s end on top of Pen Y Fan.

This year the tradition continued as the team successfully took on another weekend of events around the 10 Peaks and Pen y Fan in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity.

HWFRS family members also completed a shorter trek to give moral support and contribute to the fundraising effort.

HWFRS Firefighter Spencer Jones said: “It was hard going, but the event was yet again great fun and a huge success!

“Stu was always proud of his Hartlepool heritage and a keen supporter of Hartlepool United.

“His sister, Sam Crebbin, who still lives in the town, joined us for the trek last year but couldn’t make it this time round. However, she’s congratulated the trekkers on their fantastic achievement and for remembering her brother in this way.

“To date we have raised over £20k. The continued support is wonderful, and will help the Fire Fighters Charity continue to deliver vital support to our fire service community.

“Stu was dedicated to raising funds for the Charity, which was very close to his heart, and supported him and his family through his final weeks.

“He was a highly popular and inspirational person, who reached out far beyond his beloved fire service.

“We’re honoured to be able to continue his legacy so that other firefighters and their families can benefit.

“We hope to take on another big challenge next year.”