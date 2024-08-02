Leaders of Hartlepool’s Nasir Mosque have thanked the community for their support after it became a focus for far-right protesters.

Police had to stand guard outside the mosque in Brougham Terrace on Wednesday evening after protesters gathered outside.

It was after a planned vigil for the children murdered in Southport turned into a protest march then descended into shameful scenes of violence and disorder in and around Murray Street.

Imam of the Nasir Mosque, Tahir Selby, said: “The vigil to remember and pray for those families who suffered in the terrible attack in Southport, was a wonderful idea.

Police check in with Hartlepool's Nasir Mosque on Thursday.

"Our prayers go out to those poor families. But then to go and create disorder in the town spoiled all the good intentions we have. People should really think about the consequences of their actions.

"No doubt they have the right to a peaceful protest, but it seems that there was a small group who had a different agenda and went to stir up hate and disorder, which is always the danger of such marches.”

He added: “I would like to thank the police and all the wonderful people of Hartlepool, who have given us great support, love and help after the terrible events that happened in Hartlepool.

"The police did an excellent job of protecting the Mosque, cordoning off the path to the mosque and diverting the march away.

Imam of the Nasir Mosque Tahir Selby. Picture by FRANK REID

"Fortunately, we faced no problems, but I was concerned about the effect of the march on the young and elderly, they must have been frightened by the march and slogans.”

Mr Selby said they have been “overwhelmed” by the support and encouragement shown by the town following Wednesday night’s events.

A JustGiving page launched by Andrew Cooper, a friend of the mosque, in response to the violence currently stands at around £11,000.

The mosque is part of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community which motto is Love for All, Hatred for None.

Mr Selby added: “I want to thank everyone for their kind words and support, it brings joy to my heart when I hear the real views of Hartlepool.

"May we all work together to keep raising the good reputation of our town.”

Much of the disorder seen in Hartlepool and other parts of the country has been linked to misinformation spread online including about the identity of the 17-year-old Southport suspect, Axel Rudakubana, and false claims that he was an asylum seeker.

Ali Ahmad, general secretary of the Nasir Mosque said: "It is deeply concerning that the spread of misinformation on social media can result in such unrest in a lovely town like Hartlepool.

"The social media accounts should take responsibility and ensure that the individuals and organisations that spread hatred are banned from their platforms."

Mr Ali, outreach secretary for the mosque added: “We have received numerous messages on Facebook, expressing concerns about our safety from local residents of Hartlepool.

"Many have offered their support and inquired if we require any assistance or if they can visit the mosque.

“The outpouring of love from the community is truly remarkable and deserves recognition.”