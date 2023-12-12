Three employees at a sustainable steel company are ready for leadership roles after completing a new training programme at Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Butler, Michael Purvis and Trevor Mavin successfully completed a leadership and management level 3 course at the Hartlepool College of Further Education after being selected by Liberty Pipes, an industry leader in sustainable steel.

This is the first time the college has designed a course around the needs of an employer and now Liberty Pipes is looking at sending a second group there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The college’s lecturer in business and management, Jo Pardue, has delivered a range of leadership courses in the past, but has never centred them around one specific employer.

David Butler, Michael Purvis and Trevor Mavin successfully complete a leadership and management level 3 course at the Hartlepool College of Further Education.

She said: “This shows we can support in business areas and highlight the importance of offering these skills to employers for their employees.

"The Institute of Leadership Management package means we can see what fits each employer and deliver courses around what will benefit them by using specific units.

"Liberty wanted to develop members of their teams in the leadership area, so David, Michael and Trevor have developed skills, gained a greater understanding so they can potentially slot into leadership roles in the company when they become available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberty Pipes’ works manager, Andy Williams, said: “Hartlepool College of Further Education has worked collaboratively with Liberty Pipes Hartlepool to create a leadership programme to develop the next generation of team members, equipping them with the tools and techniques required to become future team leaders.

Hartlepool College of Further Education offers unique leadership courses.

"Exposing the selected candidates to a wide range of business disciplines will enable the candidates to gain a greater understanding, particularly areas critical to delivering our customer requirements.”

Ms Pardue added: “They can now take aspects of the course on to the shop floor.

"Liberty Pipes wants to upskill to create greater opportunities for retention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We discussed what would work well, what would be suitable and we were happy to help them develop on a personal and professional level.”