Liberty Steel trio prepared for new leadership roles after Hartlepool College of Further Education training
David Butler, Michael Purvis and Trevor Mavin successfully completed a leadership and management level 3 course at the Hartlepool College of Further Education after being selected by Liberty Pipes, an industry leader in sustainable steel.
This is the first time the college has designed a course around the needs of an employer and now Liberty Pipes is looking at sending a second group there.
The college’s lecturer in business and management, Jo Pardue, has delivered a range of leadership courses in the past, but has never centred them around one specific employer.
She said: “This shows we can support in business areas and highlight the importance of offering these skills to employers for their employees.
"The Institute of Leadership Management package means we can see what fits each employer and deliver courses around what will benefit them by using specific units.
"Liberty wanted to develop members of their teams in the leadership area, so David, Michael and Trevor have developed skills, gained a greater understanding so they can potentially slot into leadership roles in the company when they become available.”
Liberty Pipes’ works manager, Andy Williams, said: “Hartlepool College of Further Education has worked collaboratively with Liberty Pipes Hartlepool to create a leadership programme to develop the next generation of team members, equipping them with the tools and techniques required to become future team leaders.
"Exposing the selected candidates to a wide range of business disciplines will enable the candidates to gain a greater understanding, particularly areas critical to delivering our customer requirements.”
Ms Pardue added: “They can now take aspects of the course on to the shop floor.
"Liberty Pipes wants to upskill to create greater opportunities for retention.
"We discussed what would work well, what would be suitable and we were happy to help them develop on a personal and professional level.”
Liberty Pipes is currently selecting the next cohort who will attend the Hartlepool College of Further Education for the leadership and management training.