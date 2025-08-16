Little terns depart Hartlepool's Seaton Carew beach earlier than expected
The legally-protected little terns left their usual spot on Seaton Carew beach at the beginning of July after being targeted by a local kestrel.
Little terns are the smallest of the five species of terns that breed in the UK and lay their eggs in shallow scrapes in the sand.
These nests are difficult to spot, putting them at risk of disturbance and damage.
Since their arrival in 2019, members of the Hartlepool community and volunteers from the Durham Wildlife Trust have put up fences around their nesting areas until they leave at the end of the summer to protect them from disturbance and potential predators.
This year however, they flew all the way back to West Africa at the beginning of July after a number of chicks were targeted by a predatory kestrel.
Derek Wood, a warden for the Seaton Carew project, said: "The little tern chicks became targets of the local kestrel and as a result, the number of fledglings was lower than we might have hoped.
"But whilst the final total of 67 was our lowest since the fencing was introduced in 2022, it is nevertheless more than the combined total of 58 for the previous 5 years, from 2017 to 2021.”
The little terns left the fenced area on Thursday, July 3, moving further up the beach where they stayed for a few days before flying 3,000 miles back to West Africa.
The fence was dismantled and put into storage until next year.
Derek said: “I’d like to show my appreciation to everyone involved in this year's project.
"To the Tees Valley and Durham Wildlife Trusts, Hartlepool Borough Council and EDF Energy.
"Most of all, thank you to the fantastic team of volunteers and wardens who devoted their time and energy, day and night, to give these rare birds the best chance of success.
"Finally to the local community for your interest, support and encouragement which we have once again enjoyed throughout.”