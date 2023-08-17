The West View Advice and Resource Centre Cancer Support Group, based in the West View Advice and Resource Centre, in Miers Avenue, meets every Tuesday morning from 10am and provides comfort and respite for anyone affected by the illness.

It has received the funds from the town-based PFC Trust and will be visiting Whitby at the end of this month.

The support group, which was set up in 2017, has around 30 members who regularly attend the morning groups, which include a range of activities such as bowling and quizzes as well as coffee and cake.

Members of The West View Advice and Resource Centre Cancer Support Group, in Hartlepool.

Secretary Robert Booth, 73, who has battled with oesophagus cancer since 2016, said: “I know just how important a group like this is because of my own experiences.

"We are a great bunch of people here and every one of us has been affected by cancer in some shape or form.

"Everyone accepts what they have and we are here to get on with life.

"What this group does is it takes away some of the stress of appointments, what the next hospital visit might throw up.

"We are a rowdy bunch too, who have a laugh with each other.”

Pat North, 65, has Stage A leukaemia and always has a smile on her face when she meets with the group.

She said: “Memories are huge when you have been given news you have cancer. It is about making friends, having a good time and creating memories - presents don’t mean as much.

"It is about being happy because it takes away some of the stress.

"I have been coming for just over a year. I came here, with all of these faces welcoming me when I was scared. They’d all been through the same things as I had been going through and it made a massive difference.”

PFC Trust treasurer Joe Dunne visited the group and was thanked for the charity’s donation.

He said: “The PFC Trust family have all been affected by cancer at different times in their lives. Coming along here makes you realise just how important such a group like this is.”