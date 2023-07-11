The two-hour interview was originally broadcast on DJ Paul Gough’s Goffy in the Morning show on Century Radio in September 2000.

In it the singer reflected on being raised in Middlesbrough, the local venues he played, his love of Middlesbrough Football Club’s former Ayresome Park ground, family and personal health problems.

Life long Chris Rea fan John Cooke, from Hartlepool, recorded the interview and contacted Goffy, who is celebrating 30 years in the media, after he issued an appeal for lost radio audio of previous celebrity interviews to replay on BBC Radio Tees.

Goffy at Century Radio with Chris Rea.

Goffy then got to work with Hartlepool based friend Stu White, himself a radio DJ for stations in South Yorkshire, to clean up the 23-year recording.

Goffy said: “He worked tirelessly in cleaning up the audio which had been recorded from an FM radio by John.

“I remember the day so well as Chris had agreed to stay with us on air for the duration and he was live in the studio."

Left to right: Stu White, Goffy and John Cooke.

John said: “Chris was at his very best that morning and he just sounded really happy to be having a laugh on the radio, despite even at that time highlighting his ongoing health issues.

"The show included many callers to the programme and lots of iconic venues were discussed so it was a memorable listen. I have replayed in many times since and shared it around.”