The main auditorium at a leading town venue has suddenly closed for an indefinite period on health and safety grounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remainder of Hartlepool’s Borough Hall – including the wedding suite – will, however “continue to operate as normal”.

The auditorium at the Headland venue has shut following inspections ahead of £2.3m of planned renovations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These improvements were identified after both the Borough Hall and Town Hall Theatre closed for six months last year for ceiling repairs.

The main auditorium at The Borough Hall, on the Headland, has closed immediately following inspections.

Hartlepool Borough Council said in a statement on Thursday: “In recent months survey work has been ongoing at the Borough Hall, following the temporary closure of the building in 2024 and in preparation for the development of investment priorities for the building.

“Unfortunately, however, the most recent inspections have identified that further important work will be required, moving forward.

"Consequently, to safeguard the health and safety of customers, performers and employees, the decision has been taken to close the main auditorium with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The remainder of the building, including the Croft Suite, Constables Bar, the wedding suite in the Middlegate Room and Headland Library, will continue to operate as normal.

“As further investigations are required, it is not possible to provide a reopening date for the main auditorium.”

The statement added: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment that this may cause to our customers and to partner organisations.

"It is not a decision that has been taken lightly.

“Team members from the council's Creative Hartlepool team have contacted all organisations and individuals with existing bookings at the Borough Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, if you do have an upcoming booking and we haven't been able to contact you so far, we will be in touch with you to discuss your booking over the next few days.

“For those planning to get married at the Borough Hall in the coming weeks, we are happy to confirm that the ceremonies will be able to go ahead as planned.”

Earlier this year the council said that visitor numbers for “shows and productions continue to be really strong” after the two venues reopened in September 2024.