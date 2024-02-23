Hartlepool singer-songwriter Michael Gallagher releases new single ahead of headline gig
Michael Gallagher, 27, released Rum & Raisin, on February 23 ahead of his headline gig in Stockton in March.
Michael grew up in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool and has performed at a number of music events throughout his career including This Is Tomorrow, in Newcastle, and Soundwave Festival, in Seaton Carew.
Michael has seen the struggles faced by many people from across the town and has turned these struggles into indie rock song lyrics.
Speaking about Rum & Raisin, he said: “It is a song about people who have an addiction and how some people look down on them and how people should be more understanding.”
Michael recorded the single at Kempston Street Studios, formerly known as Parr Street Studios, in Liverpool, alongside producer Alex Quinn.
His nan first introduced him to music, giving him a pile of CDs from Bowie and The Rolling Stones.
Michael continued: "I want to write real stories about real people, with things I’ve both seen or been involved with myself.
"Rum & Raisin relates to experiences I have seen, perhaps where people have 'shamed' another person for their particular circumstance when really a little bit of compassion would be a lot more helpful.”
Michael already has a number of gigs lined up in 2024, including his headline gig at KU Stockton, in Prince Regent Street, on Saturday, March 9.
Rum & Raisin can be streamed online from a number of music platforms including Spotify and Amazon music.