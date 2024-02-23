Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Gallagher, 27, released Rum & Raisin, on February 23 ahead of his headline gig in Stockton in March.

Michael grew up in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool and has performed at a number of music events throughout his career including This Is Tomorrow, in Newcastle, and Soundwave Festival, in Seaton Carew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael has seen the struggles faced by many people from across the town and has turned these struggles into indie rock song lyrics.

Michael Gallagher performs at a gig.

Speaking about Rum & Raisin, he said: “It is a song about people who have an addiction and how some people look down on them and how people should be more understanding.”

Michael recorded the single at Kempston Street Studios, formerly known as Parr Street Studios, in Liverpool, alongside producer Alex Quinn.

His nan first introduced him to music, giving him a pile of CDs from Bowie and The Rolling Stones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael continued: "I want to write real stories about real people, with things I’ve both seen or been involved with myself.

Michael Gallagher releases new single, Rum & Raisin.

"Rum & Raisin relates to experiences I have seen, perhaps where people have 'shamed' another person for their particular circumstance when really a little bit of compassion would be a lot more helpful.”

Michael already has a number of gigs lined up in 2024, including his headline gig at KU Stockton, in Prince Regent Street, on Saturday, March 9.