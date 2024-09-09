More than £13,000 raised in response to this summer’s riot is to be presented to a host of local charities this weekend.

An crowdfunder to show appreciation for the work of Hartlepool’s Nasir Mosque was created by town resident Andrew Cooper on the night that rioters ran rampage through parts of the town on July 31.

Police came under attack from yobs throwing bricks and other missiles in and around Murray Street, a police car was torched and homes and businesses were damaged.

Police stood guard outside the mosque in Brougham Terrace that night after far-right protesters gathered at the cenotaph in the town centre.

The Nasir Mosque, in Brougham Terrace. Picture by FRANK REID

On Saturday, September 14, the mosque is holding a Love Hartlepool Appreciation event when the money raised through the Just Giving page will be shared among 10 local charities.

Tahir Selby, Imam of Nasir Mosque said: “We want to show our gratitude for all the support and messages that we received after the riot.

"It was a true reflection on the people of Hartlepool and Andrew Cooper’s crowdfunding page gave an opportunity for people to express their love for Hartlepool and how this riot brought a bad name and was not representative of the majority of people.

"Therefore, I thought this would be a good opportunity to resurrect the Love Hartlepool campaign and promote the good and real views of the people of the town.”

The afternoon will include a power point presentation displaying all the messages the mosque received.

Saturday’s event is by invitation only due to limited space. Anyone wishing to attend should email [email protected].