Motorists face another six weeks of Hartlepool diversions

Westwood Way, off the A179 at Clavering, Hartlepool, was closed earlier in September to enable Northern Gas to undertake e gas main repairs.

This work, however, is due to be immediately followed by a second set of works from Thursday, September 28, to install a sewer and manhole.

This will support the construction of 570 new homes on the opposite side of the A179 at Hartwell Park.

Existing diversions will remain in place for six weeks with signposts urging motorists to enter Clavering via Clavering Road.

While the southbound carriageway is currently affected, resurfacing work will switch to the north side from Monday, October 3, until Tuesday, November 8.