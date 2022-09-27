Motorists face another six weeks of Hartlepool diversions
Motorists are advised that they face another six weeks of diversions when the second phase of roadworks begins.
Westwood Way, off the A179 at Clavering, Hartlepool, was closed earlier in September to enable Northern Gas to undertake e gas main repairs.
This work, however, is due to be immediately followed by a second set of works from Thursday, September 28, to install a sewer and manhole.
This will support the construction of 570 new homes on the opposite side of the A179 at Hartwell Park.
Existing diversions will remain in place for six weeks with signposts urging motorists to enter Clavering via Clavering Road.
Most Popular
Motorists are also reminded of ongoing roadworks to the A19 north of the Wolviston interchange.
While the southbound carriageway is currently affected, resurfacing work will switch to the north side from Monday, October 3, until Tuesday, November 8.
A 1.5 mile-long stretch will be closed from 8pm-6am on Mondays-Thursdays and on weekends from 8pm on Fridays to 6am on Mondays.