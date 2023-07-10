To welcome the four-day event, the Heugh Yarners have created a special display featuring both old and new works, including Cedric the Sea Serpent, sea mammals and inspirational quotes, including words from late MP Jo Cox.

The Heugh Yarners, who first started knitting in 2015, are anonymous craft makers whose popular work has featured in locations across the Headland.

A spokesperson for the group said: “As a group, we have always aimed to champion the area, foster community and if we can make people smile, even better.

The Heugh Yarners knit 'Cedric' the Sea Serpent, which comprises over 200 wool circles for his scales.

"We couldn't think of a more appropriate time to air some of our old and some new work than a once in a decade event like Tall Ships.

"‘Cedric the Sea Serpent was made by many hands,there are over 200 wool circles for his scales, he has only been seen once before so he definitely deserved another airing.

"We also think in a world trying to divide us it is important to champion the good things in this country like the NHS and just being kind to others.

"Perhaps through our version of soft politics we can both reflect how we feel and hopefully inspire others. It's worth a try.”

The Heugh Yarners kit their newest display to welcome the Tall Ships.