News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Mystery Hartlepool knitters welcome the Tall Ships Races with a new colourful display

Colourful knitted works have popped up on the Headland again to celebrate the arrival of the Tall Ships Races.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read

To welcome the four-day event, the Heugh Yarners have created a special display featuring both old and new works, including Cedric the Sea Serpent, sea mammals and inspirational quotes, including words from late MP Jo Cox.

The Heugh Yarners, who first started knitting in 2015, are anonymous craft makers whose popular work has featured in locations across the Headland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the group said: “As a group, we have always aimed to champion the area, foster community and if we can make people smile, even better.

The Heugh Yarners knit 'Cedric' the Sea Serpent, which comprises over 200 wool circles for his scales.The Heugh Yarners knit 'Cedric' the Sea Serpent, which comprises over 200 wool circles for his scales.
The Heugh Yarners knit 'Cedric' the Sea Serpent, which comprises over 200 wool circles for his scales.
Most Popular

"We couldn't think of a more appropriate time to air some of our old and some new work than a once in a decade event like Tall Ships.

"‘Cedric the Sea Serpent was made by many hands,there are over 200 wool circles for his scales, he has only been seen once before so he definitely deserved another airing.

"We also think in a world trying to divide us it is important to champion the good things in this country like the NHS and just being kind to others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Perhaps through our version of soft politics we can both reflect how we feel and hopefully inspire others. It's worth a try.”

The Heugh Yarners kit their newest display to welcome the Tall Ships.The Heugh Yarners kit their newest display to welcome the Tall Ships.
The Heugh Yarners kit their newest display to welcome the Tall Ships.

Other popular works that the group have knitted include service men and women to commemorate Armistice Day, knitted hearts at the Heugh Battery Museum to commemorate those who died during the Bombardment of Hartlepool in 1914 and the group’s take on the 12 Days of Christmas.

Read More
See ships arriving into Hartlepool for start of Tall Ships festivities after ves...
The Heugh Yarners knit their newest display to welcome the Tall Ships.The Heugh Yarners knit their newest display to welcome the Tall Ships.
The Heugh Yarners knit their newest display to welcome the Tall Ships.
Related topics:HartlepoolJo CoxNHS