Neighbours evacuated after Hartlepool house fire

Residents were evacuated from their homes following a house fire.

By Neil Fatkin
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 10:11 am
Updated Sunday, 19th December 2021, 10:11 am

The blaze started in an upstairs bedroom of the two-storey property in Burbank Street, Hartlepool, although the house was unoccupied at the time and so there are no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters were called at 10.30pm on Saturday, December 18, and were on the scene just three minutes later.

Two fire appliances were deployed from the town’s Stranton station and one from Billingham.

As the fire was also coming through the roof of the property, an aerial platform was also sent from Saltburn.

Thermal imaging cameras were used to locate the source of the blaze with one jet and one hose reel and two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus deployed to extinguish the fire.

Surrounding residents were evacuated from their homes althoughCleveland Fire Brigade have said the blaze did not spread to other properties.

Fire crews were deployed to tackle an overnight house fire on Burbank Street in Hartlepool.

Fire crews were stood down at 2.29am on Sunday, December 19, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

