The event held at Hartlepool Golf Club last Friday has been hailed a tremendous success after raising more than £7,000 towards patient care.

Twenty-one teams of four hit the fairways on the North Sea coast to battle it out on a fun and competitive day held in association with headline sponsor X-energy UK.

Michael Bailey’s team came out on top to win the annual shield and prizes.

Michael Bailey's winning team with their award presented to them by compere Simon Corbett at the first Alice House Hospice Golf Day.

Teams from Wilton Engineering and Rephrase Media were close behind in second and third.

Greg Hildreth, business and communications senior manager at Alice House, said: “We want to establish this as an annual event and are absolutely thrilled with such a great start.

“This kind of support is vital to ensuring sustainable Hospice care and support for local patients and their families.

“Thanks to all the teams and also to Mark Davies of Hartlepool Golf Club, Paul Fraser of Rephrase, Harrison Smith of Emerald Associates, Santander staff, Skycam, photographer Ashley Foster and compere Simon Corbett,. from Orangebox Training Solutions, for their support with this event.”

Teams out on the course at Hartlepool Golf Club.

A nearest the pin prize was sponsored by Hartlepool-based financial adviser Harrison Smith, who also came up with the idea for the event, although a £5,000 prize for a hole-in-one wasn’t claimed.

Harrison said: “I’m delighted with the response this golf day has had from local businesses and people – and we even managed to keep the rain away.”

There was also a string of other prizes donated from various generous businesses and individuals which were won on the day – including the longest drive and putting challenges.

Leon Flexman, X-energy UK’s corporate affairs director, said: “It was a fantastic day and we are proud to have had a part to play at an event that has raised much-needed funds for Alice House Hospice.

“On behalf of X-energy I recently visited Alice House to hear all about the positive impact the hospice has on Hartlepool.

"To see the business community come together with other local people for this sell-out event delivers a powerful message and one that will hopefully carry on.”