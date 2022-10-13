Just a year after he first started competing in go-karting championships, Jack Collinson, 11, has turned from a rookie into the “one to watch” at competitions.

The Dyke House Academy pupil did his first competitive drives in the summer of 2021 and this August took part in the Super One series, which was also completed earlier in their careers by Formula One drivers Lewis Hamilton and Jason Button.

Since then, Jack has achieved five consecutive podium finishes in national championships, coming up second and third twice and finishing fourth once.

Jack's goal is to become a professional race driver.

Following the success, the youngster is set to move into the higher Minimax championship from December before hopefully progressing to the junior category by the time he is 12.

"The teams actually say to their drivers, ‘this weekend you must beat Jack’,” said dad Ste Collinson.

"It’s in a polite competition way, because Jack has gone from being somebody that’s just normal to somebody that everybody says ‘Jack’s one to watch this weekend.’

"In a positive way, he’s getting to the point where he’s the target now.”

Jack began racing competitively in the summer of 2021.

Jack, who has been a motor sports fan since the age of two, said: "I’m really enjoying it. I’m actually mind blown myself how much I’ve progressed.

"I hope I can keep fighting for podiums in this new category and then eventually start getting wins as well.”

Apart from dad Ste and mechanic Andrew Orr, as many as 15 family members and friends come to support Jack when he is racing.

Jack with his trophy after achieving five podium finishes in a row.

Mum Biba Collinson is also watching the races on live stream if she is not able to be there in person.

Ste, who runs a property business in the town, as well as Juniper Lounge, has said he and Jack have “little signals” between them to communicate on the track.

"Sometimes I think I would be less nervous in the cart than on the sidelines," said Ste.