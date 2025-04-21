Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new family hub has opened in town to offer free advice and support to families with children up to the age of 19.

Hartlepool Family Hub officially opened in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, in Hartlepool, earlier this month and supports families with emotional wellbeing, infant feeding, early language skills and mental health.

Run by Hartlepool Borough Council and funded by the Department for Education, the hub features a sensory room, library, computers with internet access, play areas and a refreshment area.

Councillor Carole Thompson, who officially opened the hub, said: "Our family hubs are doing fantastic work to support young families in Hartlepool and help our children get the best start in life, in a caring, friendly and welcoming environment."

Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, officially opened the Hartlepool Family Hub, in Middleton Grange, on Tuesday, April 15.

a caring, friendly and welcoming environment.”

Hartlepool Family Hub is open from 8.30am until 5pm from Mondays to Thursdays and from 8.30am until 4.30pm on Friday.

For more information about the hub see https://www.hartlepoolfamilyhubs.co.uk/ or call (01429) 292444.