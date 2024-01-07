The new series of ITV detective drama Vera – which was partially filmed in Hartlepool – begins tonight.

The opening episode of the show’s 13th series airs on ITV1 at 8pm on Sunday, January 7, following its recent Christmas special.

Entitled Fast Love, it sees the DCI with the distinctive mac called to a quiet country lane where a young man has been found dead following a collision with a car.

But it becomes clear on closer inspection it was not an accident and is more complicated than just a hit-and-run.

Brenda Blethyn and David Leon on set during filming of the 13th series of Vera which begins on ITV on Sunday, January 7. Photo: ITV

She posed for a picture with a young fan when she dropped in to the Cosmopolitan pub.

Crews used the lounge of the pub, in Durham Street, for a quick break during filming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blethyn said: "Stepping back into Vera's shoes for the thirteenth series feels like coming home again.

Vera filming in Penrith Street, Headland, Hartlepool in August 2023. Picture by FRANK REID

"The support from the locals in the North East is truly heart-warming and reuniting with the talented David Leon and the rest of our exceptional team is an absolute delight.”

Executive Producer Will Nicholson added: “Being from the North East it is always a joy to film Vera here and we are very grateful for the warmth and support from the fans during production.”