News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

New series of ITV's Vera filmed partly in Hartlepool airs - see what's in store in the first episode

The new series of ITV detective drama Vera – which was partially filmed in Hartlepool – begins tonight.
By Mark Payne
Published 7th Jan 2024, 11:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The opening episode of the show’s 13th series airs on ITV1 at 8pm on Sunday, January 7, following its recent Christmas special.

Entitled Fast Love, it sees the DCI with the distinctive mac called to a quiet country lane where a young man has been found dead following a collision with a car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it becomes clear on closer inspection it was not an accident and is more complicated than just a hit-and-run.

Most Popular
Brenda Blethyn and David Leon on set during filming of the 13th series of Vera which begins on ITV on Sunday, January 7. Photo: ITVBrenda Blethyn and David Leon on set during filming of the 13th series of Vera which begins on ITV on Sunday, January 7. Photo: ITV
Brenda Blethyn and David Leon on set during filming of the 13th series of Vera which begins on ITV on Sunday, January 7. Photo: ITV

Vera actress Brenda Blethyn filmed scenes for the new series around Hartlepool’s Headland last August including on the fish quay and in Penrith Street.

She posed for a picture with a young fan when she dropped in to the Cosmopolitan pub.

Crews used the lounge of the pub, in Durham Street, for a quick break during filming.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blethyn said: "Stepping back into Vera's shoes for the thirteenth series feels like coming home again.

Vera filming in Penrith Street, Headland, Hartlepool in August 2023. Picture by FRANK REIDVera filming in Penrith Street, Headland, Hartlepool in August 2023. Picture by FRANK REID
Vera filming in Penrith Street, Headland, Hartlepool in August 2023. Picture by FRANK REID

"The support from the locals in the North East is truly heart-warming and reuniting with the talented David Leon and the rest of our exceptional team is an absolute delight.”

Executive Producer Will Nicholson added: “Being from the North East it is always a joy to film Vera here and we are very grateful for the warmth and support from the fans during production.”

The three self-contained stories in the new series draw inspiration from the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves.

Related topics:ITVBrenda BlethynHartlepoolNorth East