Nightmare on Nuthatch 2022: 15 fiendish photos of Hartlepool's biggest community Halloween spectacular
A community Halloween event in Hartlepool has been another spooky success with hundreds of people flocking to be part of it.
The second annual Nightmare on Nuthatch has been taking place on Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30, on the town’s Bishop Cuthbert estate.
Every house in the street has pulled out all the stops with Halloween decorations and displays for the whole community to enjoy.
Organisers are raising funds for the DS43 Hartlepool defibrillator charity named after Bishop Cuthbert Resident Danny Shurmer.
Scroll on for a selection of pictures of all the ghoulish goings on when our photographer Kevin Brady paid a visit.
