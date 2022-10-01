Nightmare on Nuthatch sees all homes in Nuthatch Close on Bishop Cuthbert get into the Halloween spirit with dazzling decorations.

It is the second year the residents have held the event which will once again raise money for the group DS43 Community Defibrillators.

Last year, they raised over £3,000 for the group, which was started in memory of late Bishop Cuthbert resident Danny Shurmer and is dedicated to installing and maintaining defibrillators across Hartlepool for use in emergencies.

Last year's Nightmare on Nuthatch which is returning for 2022.

Louie Deer, one of the organisers, said: “We’ve got a lot of pressure on us because people really enjoyed it last year.

"We had a lot of people from all over Hartlepool come. This year we have partnered with a lot more sponsors.

"What makes it a little bit more special is Danny Shurmer’s first house was in the close. We partner with DS43 because they’re a local charity.”

Louise Deer's son Monty with some of the Nightmare on Nuthatch Halloween decorations.

The organisers are pleased to welcome on board this year the PFC Trust, founded by Euromillions lottery jackpot winners Paul and Frances Connolly.

Their other main sponsor Artistic Solutions will also be providing lighting, special effects and a smoke machine to add to the spine-tingling atmosphere.

And Hartlepool businessman Ray Liddell, who put up a giant Grinch outside his home a couple of years ago, is providing a new inflatable for the occasion.

There will also be a dedicated disco are and a local dance school will be putting on displays.

Nightmare on Nuthatch takes place this year on Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30, from 6pm-8pm.

It is all free with lots of sweets for youngsters, and visitors will be encouraged to make a donation for DS43 Community Defibrillators.

And as it is aimed at families, the decorations and attractions will not be too scary.

Louise added: “It’s just nice that it’s a free event that’s nice and safe for families to walk around and just soak up the atmosphere.”

This year, organisers are also holding a quiet hour from 5pm specially for people with sensory needs including autism.