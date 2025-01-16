Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A house building company has installed a library on one of its new estates to encourage reading among its residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East has built the new little library at its Highgrove at Wynyard Park development, in Wynyard, for neighbours to enjoy.

As part of a new company-wide initiative, the house building company is installing its little libraries across a number of its developments to encourage local residents to read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are encouraged to take a book and donate one in return to ensure the library is always fully stocked.

Local house builder Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East has installed a new Little Library at its Highgrove at Wynyard Park development, in Wynyard, for residents living in the estate to enjoy.

Hayley Neale, sales manager at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Highgrove at Wynyard Park development, said: “We understand how important reading is, especially for young children and we strongly believe that everyone should have access to a wide range of reading material, regardless of age and where they live.”

According to new data released by the National Literacy Trust in August 2024, one in five children across the North East do not own a book.

Hayley continued: “To give the local community easy access to obtaining new books, we have installed a little library at Highgrove at Wynyard Park development in Wynyard, for local residents to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Little Libraries is a fantastic initiative for local residents to donate and enjoy books and is completely free for all to use.

"We’re so glad that our initiative will help people have easier access to reading, children and adults alike, and we look forward to hearing what stories have been shared within our community.”

The library at Highgrove, in Wynyard, has been filled with books donated by a generous member of the public and includes fact and fiction books for people of all ages, featuring cooking books, creative texts and maths and English books for students.

Surrounded by picturesque woodland and nature trails, the development is located close to Wynyard Woodland Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barratt Homes company offers a number of energy-efficient three and four bedroom homes in the area with prices starting from £224,995.

The David Wilson Homes company also has a number of spacious three and four bedroom properties starting from £279,995.