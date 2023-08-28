News you can trust since 1877
Pictures from Dockfest, Pig Pen and Dock Rock festivals.Pictures from Dockfest, Pig Pen and Dock Rock festivals.
Pictures from Dockfest, Pig Pen and Dock Rock festivals.

Ocean Colour Scene, Linidsfarne and big crowds - 19 fabulous festival photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives

The summer is drawing to a close and many of us will have been to a festival locally or further afield.
By Mark Payne
Published 28th Aug 2023, 16:28 BST

Hartlepool has enjoyed its fair of live music this year with July’s spectacular Tall Ships Races and Seaton Carew’s debut Soundwave Festival headlined by Bastille earlier this month.

Here we take a look back through our archives at some memorable festivals the town has hosted in years gone by such as Pig Pen and Dockfest.

Did you attend any of these or see anyone you know in our pictures?

Hartlepool also held Dockfest in 2009 featuring bands including The Lightning Seeds.

1. Dockfest

Hartlepool also held Dockfest in 2009 featuring bands including The Lightning Seeds. Photo: TC

Do these scenes from Dockfest in 2009 bring back great memories?

2. Dockfest fans

Do these scenes from Dockfest in 2009 bring back great memories? Photo: TC

These Dockfest fans look like they had a great time.

3. Having a blast

These Dockfest fans look like they had a great time. Photo: TC

More Dockfest fans from 2009.

4. In the crowd

More Dockfest fans from 2009. Photo: TC

