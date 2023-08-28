The summer is drawing to a close and many of us will have been to a festival locally or further afield.

Hartlepool has enjoyed its fair of live music this year with July’s spectacular Tall Ships Races and Seaton Carew’s debut Soundwave Festival headlined by Bastille earlier this month.

Here we take a look back through our archives at some memorable festivals the town has hosted in years gone by such as Pig Pen and Dockfest.

Did you attend any of these or see anyone you know in our pictures?

1 . Dockfest Hartlepool also held Dockfest in 2009 featuring bands including The Lightning Seeds. Photo: TC Photo Sales

2 . Dockfest fans Do these scenes from Dockfest in 2009 bring back great memories? Photo: TC Photo Sales

3 . Having a blast These Dockfest fans look like they had a great time. Photo: TC Photo Sales