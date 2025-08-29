A teenage singer was left “speechless” when he was joined on stage by his pop hero.

East Durham schoolboy Charlie Atchinson, 13, was half-way through his set at a family fun day at Normanby Hall Cricket Club, in Middlesbrough, when Olly Murs joined him on stage.

Olly and Charlie performed Olly’s new song Save Me together as well as one of his most popular songs, Troublemaker.

The duet came after Charlie, who is from Blackhall, took to social media channel TikTok earlier this month with a “proposal” for Olly, asking the singer if he would come to the Middlesbrough fun day as he would already be in the area headlining the Hardwick Live Festival at Sedgefield.

The “die-hard fan”, who has seen the former X-Factor contestant in concert six times, said: “If you’re coming on the train to come to Hardwick Live, you have to pass where I am.”

Speaking about how he felt when he first saw Olly join him on the stage, Charlie, who performs as Charlie Boy Sings, said: “I was speechless.

"I thought, am I dreaming? It was mental.”

Charlie continued: “Olly is my idol. Well, one of them anyway.

"He was mint on stage. It was just brilliant.”

Taking to his own TikTok to discuss the surprise visit, Olly said: “So cool surprising Charlie today. This little legend has been singing my song on his socials, so I had to go see him.

"Big love to ya mate. Only 13 and already smashing it.

"It was a pleasure sharing the stage with you.”

As a thank you to Charlie, Olly gave the rising star tickets to the Hardwick Hall festival so that he could head over and watch him perform.

Charlie has become a familiar face to many across the region over the years with his selfless deeds and singing performances and has been passionate about helping others for a number of years.

The caring schoolboy’s charity work first began in 2019, and he has already raised more than £10,000 for a range of charities including the Bradley Lowery Foundation, St Aidan’s Church and Alice House Hospice.